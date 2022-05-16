I didn’t discuss entertainment with Akufo-Addo – Edem

Ghanaian rapper and singer Edem has explained why he did not discuss the creative industry matters with President Nana Addo-Dankwah Akufo-Addo when he met him.

The musician in an interview with Blogger Attractive Mustapha expressed joy for meeting the president for the first time.

According to Edem, he performed at the President’s 78th birthday party and had the privilege of meeting him.

When asked why he did not discuss the creative art industry with the president since that is where he belongs, he said that Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy have all met the President and discussed the industry with him before so he did not see the need.

“We have seen musicians in the couple of years discussing the industry with the president, so I had to say something else“.

A few days ago, a video of Edem meeting with the president trend online with many music fans asking what the musician was actually discussing with the president since the voice in the video was mute.