Member of Parliament [MP] for Odododiodoo constituency – Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye has come out hard at the Ministry of Youth and Sports for failing to pay the arrears of the Black Queens [players] that represented Ghana at the 2016 African Women’s Nation Cup [AWCON] in Cameroon.

According to the former Minister of Youth and Sports [Nii Lante] the Black Queens has petitioned parliament over the issue but was amazed that former deputy minister at the ministry, Pius Hadzide told the players that the State is unable to settle them because they were owed by the previous government [NDC].

“We’ve received petition here from the Black Queens, they came to parliament and submitted a petition to us,” the MP said.

“The current deputy minister for information who was the then deputy minister for sports told them that some of those monies were owed by the NDC government so they are not going to pay.

“I didn’t know that the girls were playing for the NDC government, I thought they were playing for Ghana so I was surprised.

“I told the girls I would not believe he actually said that, but they insisted he said so.”

The Black Queens who placed third in the competition were owed $25,000 but the former Sports Minister – Nii Lante Vanderpuye paid $13k.

