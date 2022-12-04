I didn’t resign because of our defeat against Uruguay – Otto Addo

Otto Addo, outgoing Head Coach of the Black Stars says his resignation from the national team is due to the crucial role he had to play for club side, Borussia Dortmund in Germany.

Coach Addo announced his resignation after the Black Stars’ inability to grab at least a draw against Uruguay to progress to the next stage of the FIFA World Cup ongoing in Doha, Qatar.

Uruguay defeated Ghana 2-0 in the final Group H match on Friday at the Al Janoub Stadium, In Qatar.

The former Black Stars player at a media briefing in Doha, Qatar, said his role as a scout coach in Dortmund was a huge one as he was expected to produce lots of talents for the German side every year.

“The position I have as a talent coach, is very crucial at Dortmund, produce every year a lot of big talents and it’s a very crucial and important position for the club so normally they would not want me to come.”

According to the trainer, the agreement between the German board and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) was to be in charge of the Black Stars for a period of six months, which would be dissolved after the World Cup.

“So it would end now and it has not gotten anything to do with the outcome or result in the World Cup. It would have still ended if we were world champions, I have to respect my contract and I have to respect the club.”

Speaking on whether he had a future with the Black Stars in the coming years, the former Black Stars player said he might get in touch with the GFA again, which would be after his contract with Borussia Dortmund.

Otto Addo became the first Ghanaian coach to win a World Cup game with the senior side after defeating South Korea 3-2 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Coach managed to send Ghana to the world tournament after beating Nigeria in a two-legged rivalry clash.

He made history in Ghana’s debut World Cup appearance in 2006, representing his country in their red, gold and green colours at the world stage and had once again made history as head coach for the side in the 2022 World Cup.

The GFA is yet to announce a new head coach to take charge of the Ghanaian side.