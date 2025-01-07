“I Don’t Hate Mahama, Ghanaians Should Prepare For Triple Hardship” – Primate Ayodele

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has revealed that his prophecies about the incoming president of Ghana, John Mahama isn’t because he hates him but based on God’s directives.

The man of God made this statement in a release signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin.

Primate Ayodele congratulated Mahama on his inauguration happening today while stating that he has the zeal to work but his efforts will not be seen in the country.

He explained that he told Mahama in 2022 that he was going to become president but at the moment, He isn’t the right choice for the people of Ghana.

The prophet, whose prophecies have been seen as an attack against the incumbent president stated that he still stands by his prophecy while dismissing claims that he collected money from the NPP candidate before the election.

“I congratulate the people of Ghana and the incoming president, John Mahama on his inauguration. The incoming president has the zeal to work but the point it Ghanaians have told God what they want and he has given them so they should get prepared for triple hardship.”

“Many people think I hate Mahama but I don’t. I told him that he would be president but he isn’t the right choice for Ghanaians. I look beyond what he will achieve for Ghanaians. I am not changing my prophecy because I am not fake. Even Mahama knows about the credibility of my prophecy but that’s not the issue.”

“People said Bawumia gave me money but that’s not true because if he or anyone had, I would have kept quiet. I warned NPP and NDC in my prophecies and all that I said would happen actually took place. No matter what you call me, you can’t take away the calling of God in my life”

Primate Ayodele revealed that Mahama will fail so many people including the church with religious policies that will make pastors regret. He made it known that in the next 23 months, things would begin to come up and that it would get to a time when there would be protests against Mahama due to controversial policies.

He warned Ghanaians to pray against religious and ethnic crises while advising the outgoing VP, Mahamudu Bawumia to relax and prepare because he will still become the president of Ghana.

“Mahama will fail so many people including the church he rode on to become victorious, he will come up with religious policies that pastors will regret. He will be ungrateful and in the next 23 months, you will begin to see all of these. The government will be a deceptive one.”

“Ghanaians should brace up for a tough time and I see the party rising against Mahama. He will come up with the wrong policies. I see a massive protest against Mahama’s government due to a controversial policy.”

“Let Ghanaians pray against religious crisis and ethnicity crisis. These are the warnings the Ghanaians need to work on. I don’t hate Mahama but his government will be one that makes noise. NPP should get prepared, and Bawumia should relax and get ready for the future, He is a president for the future. NPP should engage in cleansing.”