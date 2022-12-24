I dress comfortably because I don’t want tension – Gyakie

Gyakie, a sensational female performer, has cited her desire to avoid tension as the reason she dresses comfortably.

In an interview with Ghanaweb at Black Sherif’s Mozama Disco performance, she claimed that whenever she performs, she thinks about her clothing choices in order to feel comfortable.

“I simply wear whatever is comfortable for me. I’m fine in anything I’m wearing outside.

“I don’t want to dress in ways that will make me feel stressed out and all that. Therefore, whether it is appropriate or not, whatever I am wearing is what I am most comfortable in.

Gyakie thanked her supporters and loved ones for attending her birthday concert last week while talking about it.

“I was overjoyed; that has to be the nicest birthday present I’ve ever received,” she exclaimed. to celebrate with my fans, hear them sing along to my songs, and see all these famous performers perform,”