I encountered spiritual attacks because of my talent – Ohemaa Woyeje

Popular Ghanaian Media personality DJ Ohemaa Woyeje has revealed that she encountered serious spiritual attacks in line of work because of her unique talent.

The celebrated and award-winning radio queen also stated that she has cried many times because people over the years have called her names, abused her and also made her think she is not beautiful.

Speaking on the GTV Breakfast show, she recounted the numerous challenges she has faced with life as a media personality and stated that she has experienced a whole lot through out her 20 years journey.

She however added that she went through this painful experience over the period of 20 years because she is multi-talented, doing what men are noted for and people did not like her strength and guts.

”People insulting you to kill your confidence because they believe automatically when they insult you it brings your spirit down and you won’t be able to perform ”, she added.

Ohemaa Woyeje believes that she has survived the 20 years in the media space because she is always focused.