I Feel very Glad When I Support my Community – Nana Adepa Amponsah Yeaboah I

The Kyidomhene of akyem Tafo in the Eastern Region Nana Amponsah Yeaboah I have promised to support the old ages from 70 years and above in Her Town frequently.

We have over 200 old ages alongside widows in various homes which they need little support to live but where are they going to get it. We sometimes neglected them in whatever we do in the community which is very sad and bad.

I have help some of the youth in my town to get work to do, build ultramodern kindergarten class rooms block for Presbyterian school, give loans to traders without interest rate for the to boost their trading and so on and I think is about time I also take a very critical looked my old ages fathers and mothers, give them the little help I can.

I am very excited when I always support or donate to people around and outside my town. Their blessings have brought me to this far, so it has been part of me and am proud of it.

Nana Adepa said this when she donates food and drinks, GTP clothes, toothpaste, toothbrush, towels to over 300 old aged as part of her five year enstoolment as the Kyidomhene of Akyem Tafo with the theme ‘ Touching Lives for a Better Community ‘.

Nana Adepa again pleads to NGO and the Rich people in the community and outside the community to do the same so that there will be always smile on the people face.

Nana Adapa thanks the Chief of Akyem Tafo Osaberima Adusei Piasah IV, his elders and the citizens for always for supporting her anytime she wants to do anything good for community.

The beneficiaries thank her for the heatless support they have gotten from here today and pray that the good Lord bless her abundantly. They also plead to the government to do the same as they have always being going to the Municipal to write their names but not help come from there.