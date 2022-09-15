I had a dream Ghana has won the World Cup”- GFA EXCO Member

A member of the Executive Committee (EXCO) of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mr. Tony Aubynn says he dreamt the Black Stars of Ghana had won the 2022 FIFA Qatar World Cup.

With this, Mr. Aubynn is confident this year’s tournament would be Ghana and Africa’s first World Cup glory.

He made this statement during the Stars4Qatar Promo launch at the GFA Headquarters in Accra on Wednesday.

The Medeama SC Board chairman said, “I dreamt we were presenting the World Cup trophy back home in Ghana. I say this with conviction that we would win.”

“In 2006, no one gave the Black Stars a dog chance, but we beat the number two in the World which was Czech Republic and reached the round of 16, and in 2010, we were almost going to win, until the unfortunate happened,” he added.

He noted that, even though Ghana put up a poor show in Brazil 2014, the Black Stars was a hard nut to crack for the eventual winners, Germany.

Mr. Aubbyn remained optimistic Ghana would win the tournament, saying, “with God on our side we are going to succeed”.

Ghana qualified for her fourth World Cup appearance earlier this year after edging rivals Nigeria on away goal rule in the CAF play-offs.

The Black Stars would feature in Group H at Qatar 2022, and will face Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.