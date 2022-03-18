I Had No Amorous Relationship With Abena Korkor – Stephen Appiah

Former Black Stars Captain Stephen Appiah has refuted reports in the media over a sexual relationship with Abena Korkor, a plus-size model who has been living with a bipolar disorder over the years.

There has been a huge backlash on social media after Abena Korkor made some damning allegations over sexual relationship with some high-level members of society.

The Black Stars Captain who has lived an exemplary lifestyle in his illustrious football career, in a statement denied any form of amorous relationship with Abena Korkor.

“My attention has been drawn to viral publications on social media suggesting that I have had an amorous relationship with one Miss Abena Korkor.

“The said publications are not only false, baseless and unfounded but they are also mischievous and fanciful conjectures of the said author.

“I am constrained to respond to this needless provocation because the false and offensive narrative strikes at the very core of my hard won reputation both home and abroad,” a statement from the football legend said.

Appiah further explained that the only encounter he had with Abena Korkor was during a few open and public events where she requested permission to take photos with him.

The former Juventus and Feberbarche Star entreated his family and well-wishers to disregard the offensive provocative publications and treat it with the contempt it deserves.