I have achievable development plan for Abuakwa North – Palgrave Boakye-Danquah

Palgrave Frimpong Boakye-Danquah, a parliamentary aspirant representing the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Abuakwa North Constituency claims that his top priority, if elected as the constituency’s Member of Parliament (MP), would be to create an achievable development plan for Abuakwa North for comprehensive and consistent development.

No matter who the MP or District Chief Executive was, he claimed that such a development plan would ensure that they were aligned with the district’s development initiatives.

All of the District’s political parties, the Chief, the Imams, and other effective organized groups in the district, he said, will be consulted before doing that.

According to the prospective member of parliament, his “principles are based on the belief in harnessing the collective talent of everyone to build a society that works and gives equal opportunity to all, irrespective of gender, religion, or tribe.”

Palgrave Frimpong Boakye-Danquah made this disclosure in an interview with Kwaku Owusu Adjei on Adwenekasa on Accra-based Original FM91.9.

In order to break the back of poverty in the constituency , he added, policies should put people at the center. He also claimed that during his first term in office, an apprenticeship assistance program would be developed to teach youth employable skills.

Regarding education, the candidate declared that the numerous difficulties faced by district pupils during their periods will be resolved in order to protect them from the health danger and embarrassment associated with such times.

He added that in order to improve learning outcomes in schools, there will also be a program for motivating and assisting teachers.

Palgrave Frimpong Boakye-Danquah is in the contest with Gifty Twum Ampofo, incumbent MP for Abuakwa North in a Parliamentary Primaries slated for early next year.