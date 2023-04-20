I have achievable development plan for Kadjebi – Dabo

Nana Nyarko Dabo, National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary aspirant in the Akan Constituency, says drawing of an attainable development plan for Kadjebi District for holistic and consistent development remained his topmost priority, if elected as Member of Parliament (MP) for Akan Constituency.

He said such a development blueprint would make them to be consistent with the development projects of the district, no matter who was the MP or District Chief Executive.

He said that would be done in consultation with all political parties in the District, Chief, Imams and other productive organised groups in the district.

The Parliamentary hopeful, said his “principles are based on the belief in harnessing the collective talent of everyone to build a society that works and gives equal opportunity to all, irrespective of gender, religion or tribe.”

Mr. Dabo made this disclosure in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

He said making people the centre of policies, the drive for sustainable development and growth is all about breaking the spine of poverty in the district and that an apprenticeship support programme would be implemented to train youth in employable skills during his first term in office.

On education, the aspirant said, the many challenges that confronted schoolchildren in the district during their menstruation, would be ameliorated to save them from the health risk and embarrassment during such periods.

Mr. Dabo said there would also be a teacher motivation and support programme to create a safe working environment for them to improve the learning performance in schools.

On agriculture, the contestant, who is an entrepreneur, said the district has been an agrarian community with crops such as rice, maize, palm tree, ginger, among others cultivated, unfortunately, the crops moved out of the district in a raw form, so with relevant partners, there would be an agro-processing factory to process the crops for value addition.

Nana Nyarko Dabo is in the contest with Mr Yao Gomado, incumbent MP for Akan and Mr. Ahmed Muniru, a Businessperson in a Parliamentary Primaries slated for May 13.