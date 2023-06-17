I have always been cooperative with investigative agencies – Charles Bissue

Former Secretary of the Inter-ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Charles Bissue has asserted his willingness to be co-operative with investigative agencies in the country.

According to him, some suggestions made to indicate a lack of corporation on his part is rather misguided adding that he has always availed himself at all times when called upon by investigative bodies.

His comments come after the Office of Special Prosecutor declared him wanted on June 13, 2023 over investigations conducted on illegal small scale mining activities.

Bissue who was speaking on Accra-based Asempa FM said the decision by OSP to declare him ‘wanted’ came as a shock to him but reiterated his willingness to be co-operative with the investigative body.

“I’m shocked by it because I wasn’t in Accra and I knew they had invited me and there are other issues going on, and all that, but then, you know in the past, I’ve been to the BNI, to the CID, and even the Special Prosecutor’s Office when Martin Amidu was there, I went there.

“So, it wasn’t as if I was avoiding attending that interview,” he explained.

Explaining why he has not been able to honour the invitation by the OSP yet, Charles Bissue said it is a simple case of not immediately being in Accra.

“What happened is that I was out of Accra, so my lawyers have written to them that I will come and then we heard of the arrest warrant. Basically, I haven’t gone anywhere. I’m in Ghana, and I’ll go to the Special Prosecutor’s office at some point when I return to Accra.” he stated.

Charles Bissue added that he is not on the run and that he is ready to provide all the necessary information the Office of the Special Prosecutor would need to help with its work.

He assured the OSP that he would definitely show up at their offices to help with their work.

“Visiting all these agencies and all that, the Ghanaian perception is that the fact that you go to these places means that you are a criminal. No. Every information I have, I’ll volunteer in the interest of the country so, I haven’t run away anywhere. I’m within the country, and even when I was out of the jurisdiction last year, I have so many visas, I could have stayed out of the country if I had anything to hide.

“I am in the jurisdiction, and I’ll attend the Special Prosecution’s office at some point to answer their questions,” he concluded.