I have always been in love with Nana Aba Anamoah – Andy Odarky of Mentor 1 fame

Andy Odarky, the first runner-up of the music reality show Mentor (Season 1), says he has always loved and admired popular radio and television personality, Nana Aba Anamoah.

According to the sensational musician, he has a big frame of Nana Aba’s picture in his room and has been a secret admirer of the renowned broadcaster for years.

Speaking in an interview with Mr Handsome on Angel FM, Andy Odarky revealed that he has not been able to make his feelings known to Nana Aba yet but that she remains a celebrity crush.

“I like Nana Aba Anamoah, and I have feelings for her. She whispered something into my ears 16 years ago, and I still have a picture of her in my room that I wake up to admire and sometimes kiss.

“There are times in life when you meet someone and develop feelings for them, but you can’t approach them because you know the other person likes you,” he explained.

After appearing on the reality show, Andy Odarky released some incredible songs, including “Konkonsa,” “Nkotoade Sakobe,” “Gyae Gyeme No,” “Something,” and “Crazy,” among others.