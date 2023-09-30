I have been offered big to step down for Bawumia> Kennedy Agyapong

The Aspiring presidential candidate and the MP for the Assin North Kennedy Agyapong in his campaign rallies says People are trying all means to make Bawumia win power.

They go to the extent of offering him things that will make him change his mind about aspiring for the presidential candidate and step down for Bawumia to easily win the primaries.

‘’I have been offered big big offers including money to step down for Bawumia, but I will not do so because of the love I have for you and the country.’’

He further said ‘’ I’m not like Alan who is so gentle, we would make Ghana stand again.’’

In his statement, he said he would put his life for the youth of the country to help the younger generation get a better future for he thinks the youth are not appreciated enough in the country making them give up early in life.