“I have dreamt about days like these” – TiTi Owusu on First Music Video and Magazine Cover

Since TiTi Owusu made her return to the music scene with the Afrohouse track “Odo Ntia,” the Ghanaian singer has been on a roll. Aside from the single getting recognition from her fans and music lovers, “Odo Ntia” has equally been praised by media personalities and Ghanaian musicians.

Barely two weeks after her comeback, TiTi Owusu dropped the visuals to the Jayso and MikeMillzOnEm-produced single. The 6Miludo Media-directed video marked TiTi Owusu’s first music video since her debut with the Itz Tiffany-assisted “Karma” in 2019.

The video, shot in the serene and dreamy Suntaa Beach Boxx in Kokrobite, captured the genre-bending singer enjoying a romantic beach date with her love interest. Other scenes feature TiTi Owusu serenading her lover, played by Ghanaian model Michael Angelo.

The next day, the 26-year-old bagged another achievement, gracing the cover of Debonair Afrik’s February-March issue. On her first-ever magazine cover, the fashion publication touched on her legacy as a singer and her body positivity campaign. The issue also saw Debonair crown TiTi Owusu as “the Queen of the New School.”

Reacting to the release of her first music video and first magazine cover, TiTi Owusu said, “I definitely feel a step closer to where I want to be; this is a reminder for me that I’m on the right path, and it tells me that I’ve come a very long way. I’m excited about what’s to come. I have dreamt about days like these, and I never dreamed they’d both happen to me in the same week, currently paralyzed with joy.”

About TiTi Owusu

TiTi Owusu is a Ghanaian genre-less and genre-bending singer and songwriter who earned the love and attention of Ghanaians after her participation in the nationwide competition, Vodafone Icons. Signed to the UK-based independent label and talent management company Skillions Global, TiTi Owusu has shown to be genre versatile after experimenting with R&B, hip-hop, Afro-pop, lovers rock, highlife, and many more.

TiTi Owusu made her debut in 2019 with the women empowerment anthem “Karma” which featured renowned Ghanaian rapper and singer Itz Tiffany and showed the lovebird in her, in the Moelogo-assisted “Pray For Me.” TiTi Owusu began music as a child, accompanying her grandmother to The Church of Pentecost in Lapaz. Parties, weddings, and school events presented the perfect opportunity for TiTi to showcase her singing skills outside the church.

Celine Dion, Nina Simone, Etta James, Asa, and J Cole are among TiTi’s musical influences. She views live performances as her major strength as an artist because they allow her to interact with a live audience, and showcase her powerful, soulful and dynamic vocal range.

Check out the music video below: