I have made Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia more popular on the street – DJ Azonto

Ghana’s Amapiano king, DJ Azonto has made a shocking statement about how he has been able to increase the popularity of Vice President DR Mahamudu Bawumia after he started using his “Fa No Fom” song for his political events.

According to DJ Azonto, his musical prowess has not only boosted the popularity of Ghana’s Vice President, but made him more likable on the street for the youth especially.

Speaking on Central Prime Time show, DJ Azonto didn’t hold back in emphasizing the impact of his music on the vice president’s political events.

“Ever since Dr. Bawumia used ‘Fa No Fom’ in his campaign, his popularity has soared. People are singing it everywhere, and it’s become an anthem!” he said. “I made Dr. Bawumia more popular than ever before.” DJ Azonto added

DJ Azonto stated he is still expecting some form of compensation for the use of his song. “I initially requested $10 million as compensation, and I stand by that request,”.

DJ Azonto believes “Music isn’t just entertainment; it’s my livelihood. When my work is used on such a grand stage, it deserves proper acknowledgment and reward.”

The “Fa No Fom” hitmaker remains hopeful that his contribution will not go unrecognized. “I respect Dr. Bawumia and the positive message he’s trying to spread. But respect also means recognizing the value of each other’s work. I’m optimistic that my request for compensation will be honored.”