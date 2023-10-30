I have moved away from dancehall – Shatta Wale

Ghanaian musician Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as “Shatta Wale,” says he has moved a step further in trying Afrobeats despite being known for doing dancehall.

He made this disclosure during an interview with BBC’s ‘This is Africa’ presenter DJ Edu, ahead of the release of his first Afrobeats album titled ‘Konekt”.

Shatta Wale’s ‘Incoming’ track, which featured Nigerian Afrobeats artiste Tekno continues to make waves and has racked up impressive streaming numbers.

According to Shatta Wale, Afrobeats was making bigger strides on the international music market and has decided to serve fans with a taste of Afrobeats music.

“I don’t want to be hard on this journey that I want to pursue. “I want to be loving… I want people to really see my fun side, my hilarious moments, my happiness. I just want people to know that I am happy now and I want to share that with the world.

“Afrobeats is doing good right now – shout out to Burna [Boy], Wiz[kid], Davido, and Tiwa Savage.

“It’s like I’ve graduated from dancehall. I just want to feed the fans with what is currently happening so they can all enjoy good music,” he told the BBC.

Shatta Wale, who is undoubtedly the most controversial musician in Ghana, has graced the music scene for more than two decades, having won numerous local and international accolades.