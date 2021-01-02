The political ambitions of ace hip life musician Obour seems to have dominated his music career as he revealed to GNA Entertainment that he has no intentions of engaging in active music any time soon.

Obuor, born Bice Osei Kuffuor said he was more focused on politics now and that takes most of his time and attention.

He explained that he had always wanted to engage in politics which eventually materialized after he handed over as the President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) in 2019 and headed to contest for the Member of Parliament of the Asante Akyem South on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

The former MUSIGA President said his quest for change and the zeal he had to engage in politics motivated him to take up political positions.

He stated that the consistency of some political leaders in the country had also served as a source of motivation to him.

“I am also motivated to engage in politics due to the consistency of some political leaders like President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who, despite his defeats in the previous general elections persevered and finally won the 2016 elections.”

He stated that politics was not a one-time win affair for everyone, it takes patience and hard work to win.

He, however said that in cases where he would have to release or endorse political songs, he would do so.

Obour stated that his involvement in politics has had both positive and negative impacts on his career and personality.

“Positively, I have learnt how to appreciate Ghana the more, appreciate leadership, understand development even more, made me more patient and also given me the opportunity to add my voice to the national discourse,” he said.

On the flip side, he said he had not been able to release music and was not fit for stage performances due to his involvement in mainstream politics.