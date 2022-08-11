I have no sexual relationship with Bossu Kule – Sista Afia clears air

Ghanaian songstress Sista Afia has clarified rumours about a romantic outing with her manager, Bossu Kule, saying that she has no sexual relationship with him.

There have been rumours on social media of a possible sensual relationship going on between Sista Afia and her manager.

But Sista Afia, in her latest interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, clarified the rumours, having said that she can’t work with a sex mate.

“Bossu Kule is like my brother. There is no sexual relationship between us. I can’t work with someone I am having sex with. I am an emotional person” she said.

Bossu Kule has been the manager for the award-winning songstress ever since she made her breakthrough in 2015.

Sista Afia is currently promoting her single ”Makwe” which is making waves on various streaming platforms.

