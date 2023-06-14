I have produced 228 hit singles- Appietus

Award-winning music producer Appiah Danquah, often known as Appietus, claims he is close to breaking the Guinness World Record for music producer with the most number-one singles.

As he is only four songs away from tying the record now held by American-Japanese Johnny Kitagawa, he has given notice that he is updating a list of artists and popular songs he has produced.

Appietus claims he now has 228 songs, according to a post he shared on Facebook on Wednesday, June 14.

Kitagawa now holds the record with 232 songs.

The list includes songs like Angelina and Shordy by Praye from 2005, Tuabodom and Come Back To Me by Nkasei, Azonto Fiesta by Sarkodie, and Heavy by Obrafour, among others.