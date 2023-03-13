I Have The Biggest Song In Ghana Right Now – King Paluta

Ghana’s favorite wordsmith, King Paluta, has declared that his latest single “Yahitte remix,” featuring Strongman, Amerado, Qwame Stika and Andy Dosty, is the country’s most popular song right now.

Since its release, the single has topped charts and amassed impressive streaming numbers.

King Paluta embarked on a successful media tour in Accra, Ghana, after releasing his first single for the year 2023, where he was welcomed and loved by the masses.

In a recent interview, he stated that his latest single, ‘Yahitte Remix,’ is the most popular song in Ghana right now and that it will pave the way for the great unreleased songs.

He reiterated that he is always available to all A-list artists who want to collaborate with him, and that his doors are always open for new projects when he was quizzed which A-list artist he would love to work with both local and international.

King Paluta was ecstatic with how quickly fans have adjusted to his sudden singing ability, and this particular song is a testament to his singing; he promises to do more of this in the future whiles also adding rap. “The main goal is for people to enjoy my music, whether singing or rapping”, he added.

The best lyricist (King Paluta), stated that he intends to release an album before the year goes to an end and thanked all music fans for their support.

Get in touch with King Paluta via all social media platforms @KingPalutaMusic and management on +233246074607

Story By: Dawuroo.net