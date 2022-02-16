I Have The Highest TikTok Video View – Ghanaian Event Mc Boasts

Ghanaian celebrated event Mc, Okokobioko boast of being the only Ghanaian event Mc with the highest video views on TikTok.

Hitting over 23 million views on a single video, the Viral Mc is motivated and excited about how he trended with the video because he got the likes of Tunde ednut, pulse Ghana, pulse Naija, bellaNaija weddings posting the video.

The video however got that much attention due to the way Okokobioko handled the wedding spectacularly.

It all went about when a blindfolded groom was asked to pick his wife as ladies and men paraded before him, after being quizzed by the Mc on who his wife was, he finally identified her and was made to kiss her.

His wife was then switched with another lady before he got unmasked just to see his reactions and it ended in fun and happiness.

This video of the game played at the wedding got viral and was everywhere that everyone began to talk about this exceptional wedding game.

Nana Osei Bonsu also known as the Viral Wedding Mc has other viral wedding videos circulating on social media and also the current Best Multinational comedian 2021 at the COPO Awards 2021.

The Award winning comedian cum Mc is however hoping that his forthcoming creative contents and styles of Mcing will motivate more support and push from the public.