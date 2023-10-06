I honour to teachers who shaped my life till today – President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says the invaluable contribution of teachers to the nation’s human resource development and growth is phenomenal.

“I pay homage to teachers who made me who I am today,” he said.

Many of the nation’s doctors, lawyers, engineers, architects and other professionals had succeeded in life because of the solid teaching they received in their formative years in public schools in every part of the country, he stressed.

President Nana Akufo-Addo was addressing the 2023 Ghana Teacher Prize, in Takoradi, Western Region.

The event coincided with the commemoration of this year’s World Teachers’ Day on the theme: “The Teachers We Need for the Education We Want: The Global Imperative to Reverse the Teacher Shortage”.

This year’s event celebrated how teachers are transforming education and reflected on the support they need to fully deploy their talent and vocation and rethink the way ahead for the profession globally.

Faith Aku Dzakpasu, a teacher of the Great ‘D’ Shepherd Two Basic School in the Ga Central District, Greater Accra Region, was adjudged the Most Outstanding Teacher at the Ghana Teacher Prize ceremony.

She was given a three-bedroom house worth GHS450, 000.

Several distinguished teachers also received prizes in the other categories, including the Best KG School Teacher, Best Primary School teacher, Best JHS School Teacher, and Best SHS Technical Teacher.

Those nominated under the College Tutor, and Teacher in Leadership and Administration categories were also honoured.

They were presented with prizes ranging from cars to cheques.

President Nana Akufo-Addo said on the occasion of the World Teachers’ Day, the Government and people were grateful to teachers for their dedicated services and commitment to the nation.

He assured that his Administration would not renege in its resolve to invest in the development of teachers at all levels of Ghana’s educational system.

For that reason, the Government has been resourcing the teacher training institutions with the requisite infrastructure in order to keep pace with the global dynamics in education.

It has also introduced the professional development allowance for teachers.

“We are of the firm belief that quality education is the enabler that makes the difference between developed and developing nations,” the President emphasised.

He cited the implementation of the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy, restoration of the teacher trainee allowance, institution of the nationalised test for the lower primary, implementation of the standard-based curricular, and construction of STEM high schools, as some of his Administration’s achievements.

The authorities have also prioritised technical and vocational education and training to build the knowledge and skills of the Ghanaian youth.

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education, said science, technical, engineering and mathematics education remained the bedrock of 21st Century education.

He said this had informed the Government’s investment in this educational discipline as the nation strived to produce a new breed of educational elites to spearhead Ghana’s effective participation in the fourth industrial revolution.

He commended the award winners at this year’s Ghana Teacher Prize event for their hard work.

He assured that the authorities were focused on advocating for a dignified and valued teaching profession, and showcase inspiring practices to attract, retain and motivate teachers and educators.