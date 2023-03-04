I joined the Methodist Singing Band at age 7 – Naana Blu

Naana Blu, the Ghanaian singer-songwriter who is fluent in English and French, has recently shared that she started her musical journey at the tender age of 7 by joining the Methodist Singing Band.

The young artist has made a name for herself in the music industry, and her meteoric rise is evident from the massive success of her 2022 hit singles “You Go Miss Me” featuring Teephlow and “Kwame Ato,” both of which are currently available on all major streaming platforms. Fans eagerly anticipate her next release, “Cartoon,” which is expected to be another chart-topping hit.

In an exclusive interview with Johnnie Hughes, Naana Blu revealed that her musical journey began at seven. Her mother recognized her talent early on and took her to join the Methodist Singing Band. Naana soon became a lead vocalist in the band, singing alongside older women. She also received guidance and support from her primary school teacher, Mr. Bernah, who took her to sing at events like weddings and parties.

Her creative skills have not only mesmerized her fans through her music, but she has also tickled the funny bone of her social media followers with her rib-tickling acting videos. Her exceptional talent for comedy coupled with her distinct style of music and innovative content has made her a highly sought-after personality by several corporations.

Naana Blu has become a household name in Ghana, and her music has won her many fans worldwide. Her impressive collection of songs includes popular hits such as “Sugar Cane,” “Odo Asem”, “This is Highlife” “No Pressure,” “Nam Pa,” and “Dream Boy.”

Naana’s rise to success is a testament to her hard work and dedication to her craft. She has stayed true to her roots and has never forgotten her early beginnings in the Methodist Singing Band. Her talent continues to shine through her music, and her fans eagerly await the release of her latest single, “Cartoon.”