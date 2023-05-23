I look up to Black Sherif – Capada C

American based Ghanaian musician Capada C has revealed that she looks up to the reigning VGMA Artiste of the year Black Sherif.

The 20 year old musician who was discovered by 3G Media and making waves with her songs said she began her music journey officially in 2020 but has been writing music since childhood.

Capada C added that she has always had a passion for writing and making music.

“As a kid, I would make songs for my mom to use as her phone ringtone. I used to call myself “Capital C”. However, I changed it to Capada C as a way to spice up my name. “

The name Capada C represents the letter “C” in my real name which is Chelsea”, she added.

According to her, she has a lot of artistes that inspire her greatly but she mentioned Black Sherif as one that she looks up to because she admires his work ethics and passion towards music.

Talking about some of the challenges she goes through, she said that Life is not easy but writing music is something that keeps her going during the tough moments in her life.

Capada C hailed her mother for being her biggest support system with regards to her musical journey.

“She is the backbone of my music career. Without her, none of this will be possible. Aside from music, I attend university and I’m about to enter my third year. I am currently studying psychology. I also am a writer and coder on a digital platform called “Episode Interactive” where i bring my own creative stories to life.