I lost a private jet and 100 million deal because of The vice President of Ghana

DJ Azonto has voiced his frustration over Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s use of his song during a campaign event, claiming it disrupted potential deals with other political parties.

The incident occurred at a presidential campaign event in Nalerigu, North East region, where Dr. Bawumia was seen dancing to DJ Azonto’s song “without prior permission”.

According to DJ Azonto, his management team was neither approached for authorization nor compensated for the use of the song in such political high-profile event.

This unauthorized use, he claims, led to the collapse of negotiations with several political parties that were considering using his song for their own campaigns.

On Peace FM, Akwasi Aboagye’s Entertainment Show, DJ Azonto stressed on how he lost a Private Jet deal and $100 million.

In response to what they view as a violation of intellectual property rights, DJ Azonto’s management is demanding $10 million in compensation.

They argue that this amount reflects the song’s value and the damages incurred due to its misuse.

Speaking also on Adom TV’s Showtym with Andy Dosty, DJ Azonto emphasized the seriousness of the matter, urging respect for copyright laws and intellectual property rights.

He highlighted the willingness of musicians and the entertainment industry to collaborate with political candidates, provided proper channels are followed and permissions are obtained.

The demand for compensation underscores the broader issue of intellectual property rights in the music industry, emphasizing the need for legal compliance and respect for artists’ works.