I’ m Baffled At Cassius Mining’s Legal Threats – Minister

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor, MP, said he found it perplexing why Cassius Mining was threatening a legal action against Government in a matter which the company itself says is a case of trespass by another company.

He said Shaanxi Mining has denied all the allegations levelled against it by Cassius, and thus, he has instructed the Inspectorate Division of the Minerals Commission to undertake a full-scale investigation into the said allegations.

Mr. Jinapor said there were also certain regulatory breaches on the part of Cassius Mining, which Minerals Commission had notified the Company. He revealed that the matter was already pending before the Ghana Arbitration Centre, but he had agreed to meet with the management Cassius Mining in Perth, to find ways to resolving the matter amicably.

The Minister was speaking at the African Down Under Conference, held in Perth, Western Australia, from 31st August, to 2nd September, 2022. The Conference, which was instituted in 2003, is the largest African-focused mining event held outside the continent, with emphasis on Australian – African business and government relations in the mining industry.

The Conference, also, serves as a platform for countries to showcase their investment potentials to the world.

Hon. Jinapor, who was the keynote speaker at the Fifth Plenary Session of the Conference, took the opportunity to market Ghana to the investor community.

He has made a strong case about the need for investors to consider Ghana as their number one investment destination in the mining industry.

Speaking to investors in Australia, Mr. Jinapor said Ghana was ready to engage them both in our traditional minerals, and the green minerals referred to as the minerals of the future.

He said Government’s commitment is to translate the volumes of minerals mined into wealth to benefit all stakeholders, equitably, including the larger populace as optimally as possible. Consequently, Government is implementing mining-friendly policies to sustain achievements while ensuring environmental sustainability, and protecting the interest of citizens and investors alike.

Touching on the reasons why investors have to consider Ghana, Mr. Jinapor said Ghana has a a stable democracy, spanning over thirty (30) years, peaceful elections and successful change of government from one political party to another, and respect for the rule of law.

He said the laws of the country were, also, investor-friendly, with a fiscal regime that supports investment, while optimising Government’s share of revenue for the development of the country.

He noted that Government was ready to partner investors for the exploitation of the Ghana’s green minerals to support the global energy transition.

“The strategic location of Ghana, allows investors to use Ghana as a base for their operations in the West African region, and Accra, our capital city, as the host of the new and revolutionary African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), will open the doors to investors to tap into the over one point two billion (1.2 billion) African market,” the Minister said.

At a panel discussion on the role of environment, social and governance (ESG) regime for a ‘just energy transition’, Mr. Jinapor said the Government of President Akufo-Addo was committed to exploiting its green minerals in a sustainable and environmentally responsible manner.