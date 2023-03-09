I made Aisha construct a well after destroying water bodies – Bepotenten Assemblyman

Mr Matthew Kwabla Abotsi, the Assemblyman for Bepotenten in the Amansie Central District of the Ashanti Region, has told an Accra High Court that he compelled En Huang, aka Aisha Huang to construct a well for the community after destroying water bodies there through illegal mining.

Mr Abotsi, a teacher, told the court that because Aisha’s illegal activities led to the destruction of water bodies, he made Aisha pay for the construction of a well for the community.

The Assemblyman said due to the destruction of water bodies in the community, the indigenes used sachet water to bath and for cooking.

He said this when he was led in his evidence in chief by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Yvonne Atakora Obuobisa.

Mr Abotsi said he first met Aisha in the early parts of 2016 at Gyaaman, Bepotenten.

According to the witness, the Bepotenten Electoral area consisted of five communities namely, Sukuumu, Subina, Gyaaman, Yaw Kra Krom and Bepotenten.

“The Gyaaman community at the time appealed to her (Aisha) to support their school building project. The elders of the community requested GHC6,000 financial support for the project and I later learnt she gave it to them and later moved to Bepotenten with her mining activities.”

According to the witness Bepotenten community approached her and requested that she supported the community to construct a borehole, but she failed to honour her promise.

The seventh witness said from Bepotenten Aisha moved her mining activities to Sukuumu in 2017 and that after some time, the witness said Aisha had agreed to construct a borehole, started the borehole project, but she never completed it.

The mining activities of the accused persons destroyed water bodies, especially Poma at Gyaaman and Nyingo at Sukuumu, all at Bepotenten, the witness alleged.

“The accused person’s mining activities also affected the living conditions of the indigenes. Lands that were mined by the accused persons were not reclaimed and pits were left uncovered, these lands she mined on were farmlands.

Both children and adults have fallen into these pits and lost their lives,” he told the court.

The witness said in 2016 there were several complainants from some members in some communities that the accused person had extended her activities to even paths leading to farms.

“I personally went to Aisha’s mining site at Sukuumu to verify and address the situation at the said site. I saw mine workers both Chinese and Ghanaians numbering about twenty, about six excavators, two washing plants and about four water pumps. They were busy doing their mining activities.”

According to the witness, he had verified the complainants he had received and “I found out that Aisha’s mining activities had been extended to where the road used to be.”

Answering questions under cross examination by Mr Miracle Atatsi lead counsel for Aisha, the witness said at Mensah Nkegbe’s village, the indigenes were using sachet water to bath and cook.

The witness said it was based on that that he had asked Aisha to construct well for the community.

When asked why he went to someone whom he alleged to be engaged in illegal mining for favour, the witness said he made Aisha construct the well because her mining activities had destroyed water bodies.

The witness denied that he personally gave money for the construction of a well at Bepotenten.

According to the witness, Aisha paid the well digger herself.

Aisha is being held for allegedly engaging in illegal mining at Bepotenten in the Ashanti Region in the year 2017 and re-entering Ghana though prohibited.

She has denied the charge and the court has remanded her into lawful custody to reappear on March 13.