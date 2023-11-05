I must admit this election is fair and therefore accept defeat – Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong the member of parliament for Assin North and the NPP presidential candidate congratulates Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for winning primaries.

He accepted defeat and congratulated the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, while expressing his support for the upcoming 2024 elections.

“This is the only thing I’ve been preaching, and I must admit this election is fair and my grassroots have spoken; therefore, I accept the results in good faith,” Kennedy stated after the release of the results.

“So, party members we should put everything behind us and let’s unite this party…, I believe we can break the eight and that’s what I’ve been preaching,” he said.

He promises to help the flagbearer-elect defeat the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and “break the eight.”

“In 2024, we will come together and give the NDC a showdown,” Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, reinstated.

He applauded all his team members for their support during his campaign.

The election result

Kennedy Agyapong had 71,936 votes representing 37.38% while the winner, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, obtained 118,210 votes representing 61.43% of all 192, 446 valid votes cast.

The remaining two candidates, a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto and former MP for Asante Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh polled 1,459 and 781 votes, representing 0.76% and 0.41% respectively.