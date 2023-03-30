I never knew there’s a thriving movie industry in Ghana – Spike Lee (Video)

American filmmaker and actor, Shelton Jackson, fondly known as Spike Lee, has revealed that he never knew there was anything like Ghana film industry until he got to Ghana.

Speaking During a one on one interview with Asaase Radio in Accra, monitored by Blogger Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah , Spike Lee said,, quote: “I know of Nigeria films and Nigeria film industry but knows nothing about the thriving Ghanaian film industry”

According to the American actor, since he’s in Ghana, he will love to meet people in the Ghanaian film industry but till date, no one has made any effort to meet him.

He lamented that he has limited time to leave Ghana and he wonders if the meeting will be possible.

When asked about his views on Ghanaian tourist sites and film locations and if he will consider shooting films in Ghana in future, he said he’s yet to give it a consideration.

Spike Lee is in Ghana as part of US Vice-President Kamala Harris’s creative arts team on the historic visit to the motherland and expected to leave Ghana today.

Watch the interview below.

https://web.facebook.com/asaase99.5/videos/229936746192653/