“I Never Lobbied For WBO Africa President Position” – GBA President

It’s very refreshing and exciting to be part of 2022 World Boxing Organization(WBO) annual convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico.As a first timer, I can only thank God, GBA Board Members, Ghana Boxing stakeholders and shareholders as well as Ghanaians.

It’s very important to set the record straight on the misconceptions been spewed out regarding WBO President,Francisco “Paco” Valcárcel proposal to make me the WBO President incharge of Africa.

The reality of this scenario is that, I knew very well that there is substantive WBO President in charge of Africa and so I have no intention of knowing anything about it.

“I was very shocked when WBO President in front of his colleagues indicated to me that, they need an Africa leader for the Boxing Organization to help address some teething problems in Africa. Momentarily,the WBO supremo verbally proposed me for the position and handed me over to his 1st Vice President for further discussion and official approval. ”said GBA President.

After further self assessment, I confronted the WBO 1st Vice President to help formalise the appointment to help avoid any misconceptions. He requested for my particulars and promised to issue out the appointment letter in no time.

“The WBO President confronted me a day after with some interesting feedback from his proposal. According to him he has received countless email from Ghana specifically from Mr. Samir Captan, former GBA President and Alex Ntiamoah Boakye,CEO of Box Office Promotions protesting against his proposal to make me the very first WBO Africa President”.- said GBA President.

Fellow Ghanaians,I will like to state categorically that I never lobbied for any position and also never knew Mr. Samir Captan is WBO representative and not the substantive President.

“I will like to state that upon second thought and other considerations I have decided not to accept the position to all intents and purposes. I wish to maintain my effective relationship with all the international sanction bodies to help reshape my mission and purpose for Ghana Boxing” said GBA President.

Accepting the position of WBO President incharge of Africa by the GBA President may bring about conflict of interest when dealing with IBF,WBA and IBO.

We will like to thank the boxing fraternity and Ghanaians in general for the supports and congratulatory messages we received when the news got out about the said position.

The 35th WBO Convention ends today and the GBA President is due to arrive in Ghana on Sunday.

