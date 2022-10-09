I Never Scam Them – Nana Agradaa Speaks After Her Arrest

Evangelist Patricia Asiedua, alias Nana Agradaa who was arrested over money scan in her church has finally explained what happened.

According to her, the video making rounds of people running on her church premises were people who wanted to see her for Free counseling.

On the alleged scam, she explained that she invited people for an all night service promising her church members financial assistance to those who need help.

She however said, during the all night service, it was prudent for members to give offertory and when that was done, first time church attendees were hoping to have the money she promised, explaining that those who came to the church for the first time were made to register to become members and those people are not to benefit from the money she promised.

She however described the whole occurrence as an attempt to tarnish her image and destroy her ministry.

“As long as I am alive, I will continue to serve the living God,” she said finally.