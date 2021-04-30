Mr Razak Kojo Opoku, Head of the Public Relations Unit of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) has stated that he has never taken any money from Alpha Lotto as fundraising for political campaigns.

” I challenge the owner of Alpha Lotto Limited to provide evidence to support his allegations that I have taken an amount of GHC400,000 in the name of fundraising for any political party campaign.

Addressing the media in Accra on Thursday Mr Razak Opoku said: “I have never taken GHS 40,000from Alpha Lotto Limited in the name of Fundraising for any Party’s campaign.”

He alleged that there were allegations in some sections of the media claiming he took money as fundraising for political campaigns, which he was out to dispel and expose those behind the allegations.

He said no amount of allegations, and name calling would stop him from protecting the interest of NLA on behalf of Government.

Mr Razak Opoku said interestingly, one of the Regional Chairman’s of the ruling Party was defending the illegal actions of a Private Lotto Operator against NLA which is owned by the Government and also the regulator.

“I want to repeat here that I will not support the illegal Live Draws by the Alpha Lotto Limited at the expense of the state-owned National Lottery Authority. In the same vein, I urge all well-meaning Ghanaians not to patronize such illegality”.