I owe my victory to God – Dzifa Gomashie

Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu South, has visited some three churches, including St Peter and Paul RC Church, Aflao, to honour God for her victory at the recent parliamentary primary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

She also hosted members of the public at a dinner at her residence, treating them to sumptuous meals and good music.

The former Deputy Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts got the nod of delegates in the just-ended parliamentary primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the constituency.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Madam Gomashie said her activities Sunday were to show appreciation to God and the people of Ketu South.

“I started my Sunday very early visiting churches to thank my people and most importantly, God because I owe my victory to Him. It is important for me because since 2019 when I decided to join the Ketu South parliamentary race, a lot had happened.

“I lost my husband who was then my support, but God kept me… till the just ended primaries.”

“I am blessed to be your representative in Parliament and truly grateful for your vote to maintain me. God bless you all and our beloved Ketu South,” she added.

Delegates who spoke to the GNA earlier, following Madam Gomashie’s victory in the primaries said they voted for her to continue with the good works she started.

Mr Courage Babanawo said it was obvious she was going to win decisively because “her works have spoken for her and this endorsement by the delegates is the voice of the people of Ketu South telling her to continue her good works.

“I am happy for her victory. She has done a lot to support the health needs of our people. She supported skills training and education of some youth, among others. What is more, as a woman who has girl children, Mad Gomashie as an MP, serves as a model and inspires my girls to aim high,” Mad Rejoice Korblavi said.

Another, Mad Juliana Haligah Eworho said she would have been disappointed if Mad Gomashie had lost because as the first-ever female MP and who had shared in the needs of the people, it was fair she was maintained to continue her term in office.

Mad Gomashie is the first and only female to assume the position of an MP in the entire southern Volta (with safe seats for the NDC).

There have been many attempts by other females especially from Volta’s coastal constituencies in the past and, in the just ended primaries, Mrs Enyonam Adzo Apetorgbor and Ms Amelia Amedela Amemate contested for Keta and Anlo seats respectively but failed to secure enough votes.

Some said though Mrs Apetorgbor had a lot of goodwill and presented an impressive manifesto, she could not have secured the slot in an election that was male dominated.