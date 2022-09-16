I pledge my support for “Make Tema Shine Again’ agenda – Sarkodie

Mr Michael Owusu Addo, known in showbiz as Sarkodie, a Rapper has pledged support to the Tema Metropolitan Assembly’s (TMA) initiative “Make Tema Shine Again” agenda.

The TMA recently launched the agenda to seek support from corporate and individuals within the Tema Metropolis to help restore Tema to its former glory of being the first well-planned city south of the Sahara.

Sarkodie, who is a Tema Based-Rapper, songwriter, and entrepreneur pledged the support for the initiative during a courtesy call on Mr. Yohane Amarh Ashitey, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive.

The rapper hinted at the intention to sponsor a project that would benefit the youth in Tema as his contribution to achieving the agenda and as a way of giving back to the industrial cum Harbour city.

He commended the MCE for the vision to rally everyone to contribute their quota to make Tema reclaim its past glory as the beacon of entertainment in Ghana.

Mr. Ashitey on his part recounted how he loved listening to Tema-based musicians like the late A. B. Crentsil, the late Jewel Ackah, and Smart Nkansah among many others who kept the city very active when he was a young boy growing up in Tema.

He added that the likes of Sarkodie, Kwasi Arthur, and many others have also taken up the mantle and were making Tema proud..