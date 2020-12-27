Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah, the Immediate Past Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, says he prays for an end of the practice where parliamentary candidates share monies to delegates to vote for them.

He said this was because the parliamentary candidates were supposed to be advocates for judicious use of state funds, and be national heroes in the fight against bribery and corruption, lateness and laziness towards work.

Apostle Onyinah said this on Sunday when delivering a sermon at the National Thanksgiving Service, organised by the New Patriotic Party (NPP), at the Forecourt of the State House, following the Party’s victory in the 2020 general election.

He appealed to the leadership of the Party to serve in humility and graciousness, recognising themselves as not more of citizens than others, and strive for the common good of all.

“A gracious person knows not only of his rights but also his responsibilities to his nation and respects the rights and interests of others,” he said.

Speaking on the theme: “Jesus is For All,” Apostle Onyinah asked the Party leadership, and all political parties fighting to attain power, to erase the thoughts of suppressing the vulnerable with their actions and inactions, as that could lead to their failure.

“You must be leaders who shall include and support all, irrespective of where they come from and what party they belong to,” he added.

Touching on the conduct of some “supposed men of God,” Apostle Onyinah said true prophets were the epitome of wisdom and knowledge and ensured that their ministry did not drive the nation into a state of confusion.

“I appeal to those who call themselves prophets to exercise patience and wisdom in their dealings and not prophesy on who is going to be president or not or who is going to die, but give an empowerment on what can help to promote peace and national cohesion and development.”

He asked the NPP and the National Democratic Congress to do their homework well before contesting the next election, adding that the almost equal parliamentary seats for both parties meant God wanted them to work together in the next Parliament for the good of the country.

Mr Freddie Blay, the National Chairman of the NPP, said the victory was a national one and not only for the NPP.

He called on the citizenry to join the Party to thank God for His faithfulness and mercies upon the nation for a peaceful election.

The event was interspersed with musical performances from Gospel Artistes including Philippa Baafi, Gifty Adoye, Cwesi Oteng, and Evangelist Diana Asamoah.

It was also enriched with choral songs from the Winneba Youth Choir and the Harmonious Chorale with Hymns like ‘To God be the Glory,’ ‘Now Thank We All Our God’, ‘O God, Our Help in Ages Past’, ‘Captain of Israel’s Host’, and ‘Yema Mo Afehyia Pa’.

In attendance were members and supporters of the NPP and the Clergy, including Reverend Frimpong Manso, General Superintendent, Assemblies of God, Reverend Father Andrew Campbell, Parish Priest, Christ the King Catholic Church, and Reverend Dr Joyce Aryee, Salt and Light Ministries.

Others were Apostle Eric Nyamekye, Chairman of Church of Pentecost, Bishop Owusu Bempah, Head Pastor of Glorious Word Power Ministries, and Reverend Dr Anthony Kwadwo Boakye, General Overseer, Resurrection Power New Generation Ministries.

The Service provided an opportunity for the public to pray for the President-Elect for the next four years, the Vice President and his family, the NPP Members of Parliament-Elect, incoming ministers and appointees, the leadership at all levels, and Ghana in general for peace to prevail.