I prefer Nigerian movies to Ghanaian movies – Osebo The Zara Man

Ghanaian businessman Richard Brown popularly known as Osebo The Zara Man has revealed that he does not like Ghanaian movies but he rather watches Nigerians films .

Speaking in a one on one interview with Blogger and Journalist Attractive Mustapha, the fashionista stated that majority of Ghanaian movies are full of insults so one cannot watch with their kids or draw any meaningful lessons from patronizing them.

He also added that apart from fashion, he really loves music which explains that why he is seen at almost all the popular musical events.

“I like music so anyone who invites me for any musical event I will attend, I don’t like football, and I like movies too but I watch Nigerian films“

He further explained that with the Nigerian movies he learns a lot and gets lots of experiences as compared to the Ghanaian films.