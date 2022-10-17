I rejected Kotoko CEO JOb – George Afriyie reveals

Former GFA vice president George Afriyie has revealed that he was contacted by the current Kotoko board to take over the CEO position but rejected the offer.

Reports were rife in the media that the former All Blacks chairman was linked to the top job in Kumasi after George Amoako was relieved off the position.

He however released a statement to deny the news and explained why it wouldn’t have been possible for him to be the kotoko CEO at the time.

Speaking to Betty Yawson on Untold Stories TV GH, George confirmed that he was contacted for the CEO job but had to decline the offer.

“I was invited by the current Kotoko board to be interviewed and be offered the CEO job and I told them I was not ready for it. If you are offered a position at the time, you look at whether you are ready or not and at the time I wasn’t ready at all”

Asked whether he would want to consider the role when called upon in future, the astute administrator insisted, he’s moved beyond it.

“No for now I have moved beyond it. I am doing my own thing and I am satisfied with what I am doing” he added