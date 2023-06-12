I remain focused and won’t be angry over NDC’s attacks on me – Dr Bawumia

Though Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has been on the mockery and bastardization radar of the opposition National Democratic Congress, he has disclosed that his only response is to remain focused and achieve results.

Dr Bawumia says members of the NDC continue to expose their ignorance and lack understanding of issues, particularly government’s policies and initiatives. This he intimated is manifested in the posturing of the opposition party to national issues.

According to the Vice President, the NDC has gained notoriety for condemning government initiatives without any basis, largely because they do not believe in possibilities and the prospects of the initiatives undertaken by the government.

Addressing members of the New Patriotic Party at a Women’s Conference in United Kingdom, Vice President Bawumia said he has resolved to make his work and that of the government counter the numerous doubtful comments and positions of the NDC.

“When you try to move the country forward with new ideas, they mask their ignorance by mocking you, ridiculing you and calling you a liar. But in the process, they only expose their lack of understanding of the issues. My response to them is to stay focused, not get angry but rather make it happen! That is the best victory you can have over the naysayers! Make what they think is impossible possible,” he said.

Notwithstanding the excessive disruptions of government’s development agenda by the opposition National Democratic, he told the Conference that “What we have been able to accomplish so far shows that it is possible for Ghana to achieve many things that some believe to be impossible. With what we have done and continue doing in the wake of the global challenges, the outcome, thus far, points to an auspicious future”.

Dr Bawumia further stated that many of government’s programs and policies implemented since the assumption of the NPP to office on 2017, were being implemented for the first time in the history of government’s in the fourth republic.

He pointed to the digitisation of the economy and introduction of social intervention programs such as the Free Senior High School as being among several other unprecedented initiatives that have been undertaken.

“It is important to note that many of the transformational policy initiatives that we have introduced since 2017 are being done for the first time since independence and most have benefited women! What is interesting is that because many of them have not been done before, many people shackled by a mindset of impossibility have argued that they are not possible, but we made them possible,” he indicated.

Dr Bawumia who is seeking to lead the New Patriotic Party as flagbearer in the 2024 elections charged members of the party to dismiss assertions that the party would have no message to convince the electorates in the next elections.

“Let nobody tell you that we don’t have a message for 2024! I must hasten to add that this does not mean we have done everything we intended to do or ought to have done. There is clearly a lot more to do and we will work hard to do more.



As Vice President, I have had the honour and privilege, thanks to the President, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to be given the opportunity to initiate and or oversee the implementation of many of these problem-solving policy initiatives I have mentioned,” he charged.