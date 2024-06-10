I Remain The Authentic Chief Of Abola – Nii Kofi Otuadan

The Chief of Chief of Abola – Accra, Nii Kofi Otuadan has reaffirmed his rightful position as the authentic Chief of Abola – Accra.

He shot down recent rumors and misconceptions that have led to confusion regarding his status, and set the record straight by saying that, as the legitimate heir to the throne, he has been entrusted with the responsibility of leading the great community, upholding their traditions, and preserving the cultural heritage.

He stated in a press release that, his ancestors have served Abola with honor and dedication, and he is committed to continuing their legacy.

“I urge all members of our community to recognize my authority and support my efforts in promoting our collective well-being and prosperity. Let us unite and work together to build a brighter future for ourselves and generations to come.”