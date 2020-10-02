Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has told victims of Thursday’s floods in some communities within the West Mamprusi Municipality that he shares in their loss.

He said government, through the National Disaster Management Organization, (NADMO) would do everything possible to ameliorate their plight while working towards returning life to normalcy.

Vice President Bawumia cuts short his four-day campaign tour of the Greater Accra Region to assess the extent of damage caused by the floods.

“I share in your loss and I wish to assure you that the government through the NADMO is working round the clock to bring life back to normalcy. It is not only you who are affected by this flood; it is all of us that is why I rushed here to see you and determine the best help we can provide”, he stated.

He presented food items including; several bags of maize, toiletries, rubber buckets, mattresses, mosquito coils, bales of used clothing plastic plates and drinking cups as well as cash, to the over 1,000 displaced persons.

The residents of four villages, Gaagbini, Dimia, Tinkaya and Banawa woke up on Thursday to see their communities totally submerged in flood waters following torrential rains that forced the banks of three dams to break, thus, allowing the water from the dams to rush into the villages.

Thousands of acres of farmlands have not been spared, while livestock were carried away by the flood waters.

Displaced persons in the affected communities were being sheltered in temporary structures including; school blocks and offices of the Municipal Assembly.