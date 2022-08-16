I Sincerely Apologise – Hopeson Adoye Says Over Tribal Comment

One of the promoters of the Alan For President 2024, Mr. Hopeson Adoye has rendered an unqualified apology for a statement about northerners in the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) at a health walk in the Ashanti Region dubbed Alan ‘Aduru Woso’ (to wit, it’s your turn).

According to him, “upon reflection, I realise that my statement may either have been misunderstood and offended some patriots or deliberately turned around by political opponents for their misguided intentions.”

Mr. Adoye who was a one-time parliamentary candidate for Kpone-Katamanso Constituency in the Greater Accra Region in the last parliamentary elections rendered the apology in a statement dated August Monday 15, 2022.

Below is the full statement:

I refer to a statement I made on Saturday 13th August, 2022 following the successful Alan, Aduru Woso Asanteman Health Walk in Kumasi and the ongoing comments on the statement on social media and some news websites.

Upon reflection, I realise that my statement may either have been misunderstood and offended some patriots or deliberately turned around by political opponents for their misguided intentions.

As much as it is not my nature, it definitely was not my intention to create this misunderstanding.

I take full responsibility for my actions and sincerely apologise to all who are offended.

I take this opportunity to state categorically that I am neither an Operations Director for Alan Kyerematen nor aware of any such campaign team created.

Asanteman has spoken, Alan Kyerematen is NPP’s Unifier and the best choice for victory in 2024, and l am at peace with it.

Thank You.

Signed…..

Hopeson Yaovi Adorye

Immediate Past NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Kpone-Katamanso Constituency