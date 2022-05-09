I Took Money To Abandon Interest To Contest Wontumi In 2018 – Asare Bediako Confesses

An Ashanti regional chairman hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Robert Asare Bediako has admitted to taking money for abandoning his interest to contest the current regional chairman Mr. Bernard Antwi boasiako aka Wontumi for the same position in 2018 NPP primaries.

He said, “Sure all my expenses were paid by some people in the party. This is because they felt that if they don’t compensate me with money, they would have not been fair to me. I even travelled after that for 6months and when l came back they invited me and paid me money to cover my expenses,” he said.

Mr. Asare bediako who has staged a comeback to contest chairman wontumi and others in the up-coming NPP regional elections told Garden city TV in Kumasi recently.

It would be recalled that the aspirant in 2018 promised to give the incumbent Ashanti regional chairman, Chairman wontumi a run for his money by contesting him. Many believed him and followed chairman bediako.

However he dissapointed his supporters and many who believed in him by stepping aside few days before the polls.

At the time Mr. Asare bediako claimed he was chickening out of the race based on issues beyond his control.

After quitting the race in 2018 he was not seen for many weeks. This made his supporters mainly from Asokwa constituency dissapointed.

The Ashanti regional NPP chairmanship contest is becoming keen between the incumbent Mr. Antwi boasiako aka chairman wontumi and former afigya kwabre South constituency chairman, Chairman odeneho kwaku Appiah ( COKA).

Interestingly Mr. Asare bediako has resurfaced recently with an intention to contest this year NPP regional poll slated for May 27 to 30.

At a recent interview with oyerepa breakfast show hosted by nana mensah Joel in kumasi, Mr. Asare bediako said “I delayed in announcing my bid for regional chairmanship because l was preparing myself and besides the time was not due. Even if it is left with a month or week to the polls and I show up to contest there is nothing wrong. I an not new person in the race. I was engaged in consultations which is the reason for my late appearance in the scene. There were consultations that informed my decision.”

The question many political watchers and well meaning faithfulls of New Patriotic Party are asking is will Mr. Asare bediako abandon the ship again this time? Only time will tell.