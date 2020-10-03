Nana Owusu Kontoh II, the Omanhene of Mehame Traditional Area in the Ahafo Region, has described former president Mr John Dramani Mahama as a trusted leader who has the skills and experience to provide prosperity for all Ghanaians.

A statement issued by Mr James Agyenim-Boateng, the Spokesperson of the NDC Campaign Team, copied to the Ghana News Agency said the Paramount Chief had therefore endorsed the Presidential Candidature of Mr Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and urged electorates to vote for him in the December 7, general elections.

Speaking at a durbar at Mehame, when Mr Mahama called on him as part of a two-day tour of the Ahafo Region on Friday, Nana Owusu Kontoh II expressed his gratitude for the numerous development projects that the Mahama administration gave to Mehame and other communities in the Asutifi South Constituency.

“I have a good road, electricity, ICT centre, health centre, and nursing training college, among other infrastructure developments and these are all because of Mr Mahama and Alhaji Collins Dauda, who is our MP”, he said.

Nana Owusu Kontoh was concerned that some projects began by the Mahama administration, including a maternity centre, have been abandoned by the government.

He, therefore, appealed to Mr Mahama to complete those projects for them when he wins the December 7 presidential election.

To show appreciation for the sterling performance of the then Mahama government in the Mehame Traditional Area, Nana Owusu Kontoh enstooled Mr Mahama as the Nkousohene of the area, under the stool name Nana Oseadeeyo Boafuor Mahama.