i-VickyMneds Foundation supplies exercise books to five basic schools in Daboase

The i-VickyMends Foundation, a charity-oriented establishment has donated 1,500 pieces of exercise books to five schools in the Wassa East District of the Western Region.

The books, worth GHC 3,000 formed part of the foundation’s vision to help needy but brilliant students to access quality education.

The beneficiary schools are SIPL Basic School, D.A Basic School, Kakokrom Basic School, St. Martin’s Anglican Basic School, and Otodum Basic School.

Ms Victoria Nana Amoh, Executive Director of the Foundation, said the book project was initiated about a month ago due to a request by M r Seth Boston Cudjoe, an assembly member of the area.

“We believe in the empowerment of women and children, especially girls, and this book project for some brilliant but needy students can’t be out of place”.

“As a native of the town also, I didn’t hesitate to act on it to assist these young people to access quality education, “she added.

Mr. Emmanuel Cudjoe, who received the books on behalf of the District Education Director of Education, expressed the director’s gratitude to the foundation for the kind gesture.

“On behalf of the District Director of education, we would like to express our sincerest gratitude to the foundation for remembering these young ones and coming to their aid. This will go a long way to help them in their studies”. Mr. Cudjoe noted.

The Circuit Supervisor for the District, Mr Lawrence Afossah expressed the District’s commitment to ensure the beneficiary students make good use of the exercise books and as well take their studies seriously.

The i-VickyMends Foundation is a non-profit organization, committed to empowering women and children especially girls, and strengthen families who have become vulnerable by showing them love, providing basic needs, and primary healthcare.

The foundation also strived to build interpersonal relationships, create awareness and sensitize people to show love to vulnerable persons and give them the necessary support.