“I want to be remembered for building a strong, sound youth team for Kotoko” – Dr Nartey

Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum, Head Coach of Asante Kotoko has set sights on building a formidable youth side for the club as well as winning trophies.

The former coach of West African Football Academy (WAFA) joined the Porcupine Warriors on a two -year deal after the club parted ways with Mariano Barreto.

Speaking to the club’s communications department, Dr. Ogum who is an astute Sports Psychologist said he had come to change the fortunes of the club with a different style of play as they also quest to add to their trophy cabinet.

“I want to be remembered as the coach who came and established a strong, sound youth team for Kotoko, a coach who came and changed the style of play of Kotoko and a coach who came and won trophies for Kotoko.

“I’m ever ready to bring onboard my knowledge in youth development to Kotoko. I want to establish a youth system that every young player would aspire to be part of before I leave,” he said.

Dr. Ogum added that he would deploy the democratic style of leadership where he would be opened to everyone to ensure that the right things are done in the interest of the club.

When asked about his two new assistants David Ocloo and John Eduafo, Dr. Ogum said: “They have knowledge when it comes to designing training programs that’ll make us play the beautiful game we want to play. They can read and identify the strengths and weaknesses of our opponents and us.”

Asante Kotoko have started camping towards the 2021/22 football season as the league is set to begin on October 29, 2021.