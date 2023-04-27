I want to become Africa Table Tennis Queen – Augustina Baidoo

Young enterprising Table Tennis rising star player of Ghana, Augustina Baidoo has disclosed that she wants to become one of the best players in the world.

“In fact I want to become the best on the African continent and one of the best in the world. My dream is to become African Table Tennis Queen to take over from the likes of Ethel Jacks” she told Yours Truly in an exclusive interview at the Trust Sports Emporium.

According to the Ghana Army Private, she believes Table Tennis can take her far as a sports person and soldier.

The confident rising star who is the current Ghana number one among the female players said the sky is her limit, and wants to go very high.

She thanked her coaches at the Ghana Army, Staff Sergent Moses Tagoe and National Team, Coaches Eben Whyte and Robert Tetteh as well as head coach Owusu Ansah for teaching her many things and would not forget to add their contribution to her success story.

She sees the future as very bright for herself and Ghana Table Tennis. She was very confident Ghana will excel at the up coming 13th African Games scheduled for 2024.

She expressed that the West African Regional Championship has exposed her to many things in the game and hopes the government will let them go on a trip outside to sharpen up before the African Games.

She was champion at the recent National Championship held at Tamale, and contributed to her club, Ghana Army to win the 2022 Greater Accra League Competition.