The Most Reverend Dr. Paul Kwabena Boafo, the Immediate Past Chairman of the Christian Council, says his two-year term in office as the Chair of the Council was humbling and fulfilling.

He was humbled because together with the entire Council, they witnessed how much people struggled to provide a day’s meal for themselves when they were directed to stay off work during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

Dr Boafo said he also found his term fulfilling because with the contribution of the entire Christian bodies and Council, they were able to collectively make the Church remain relevant to society amid the challenging times of COVID-19.

He said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, after he completed his term of office as the Chair of the Christian Council on Wednesday April 21, 2021.

Sharing his two-year experience with the Ghana News Agency, which he said was a wonderful one, Dr Boafo said he assumed office at the time when Ghana was planning towards an election.

He said to ensure that the nation went through peaceful electoral process, the Council met the various political parties and the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to draw their attention to the importance of maintaining peace, law and order.

That, he said was also geared towards toning down the tension that had generated ahead of the election.

Dr Boafo, also the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, said it was during his term as the Christian Council Chairman that Ghana was hit with the novel Coronavirus and his office had to give its consent to the government’s decision of introducing a lockdown to curb the spread of the respiratory disease.

“It was during the same period that the President called for a three-day national fasting and prayer and the Christian Council, Catholic Bishops’ Conference, Ghana Pentecostal Council, National Association of Charismatic Churches and all other Christian Organisations came together to successfully organise the exercise to seek the face of God in the pandemic.

“Out of the pandemic came a new wave for Churches in Ghana that we decided not just to organise days of fasting and prayer, but to also meet every week for an hour on zoom to pray for Ghana and the world at large. This has continued since then,” he said.

The former Christian Council Chairman said he had to meet with the leadership of the various Christian bodies to assess what was happening to help control it.

“So I was in touch with Reverend Professor Frimpong Manso who is the Chairman of the Ghana Pentecostal Council and we had various interactions at length on how we could navigate through what was happening.

“It also brought me into contact with the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye and his secretary Apostle Kumi Larbie and since then we have become good friends and we will continue to be. I went to the Archbishop Duncan Williams’ office to interact with him, he sees me and calls me Chairman and I call him Archbishop and it was full of fun.

“I cannot leave out the Metropolitan Archbishop of Accra, Archbishop John Bonaventure Kwofie and then his secretary, the Secretary of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference, Fr Lazarus. We are all good friends and we interacted about lots of things together so we could come out as one voice speaking for the Church. We made sure that we stood as one people and that alone gave us the impact on society,” he said.

Sharing his encounter with the media, Dr. Boafo said: “Interacting with the media was challenging because some issues popped up and they wanted to seek the views of the Christian Council so 24 hours, they will call you.

“Some are calling from the North, Western region, everywhere saying as the Christian Council Chair, we’ve heard you’ve issued a statement on LGBT, the killings, peaceful elections, so what are your views and you have to take time to explain to the people, which was part of the education the Christian Council gave to the people of Ghana and it helped to bring down the tension in society.”

He said combining his roles as the Methodist Presiding Bishop and the Christian Council Chair was challenging, however with God by his side, he played his role sufficiently and it had been a fulfilling journey.