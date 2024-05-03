I Was Not Born With A Disability – Para Athlete Edmund Govina

Bronze medalist Edmund Govina, a first timer Track & Field Para Athlete from Ghana who placed 3rd in the F46 Men’s Discuss throw with a personal best PB distance of 18.04 meters at the 2024 World Para Athletics Grand Prix Marrakech in Morocco, a qualifier event to PARIS 2024 in France has disclosed that he was not born disabled but had an accident.

“Sports is Life!. I lost hope and never believed sports could give me exposure.

I was involved in a traumatic amputation at Suhum in a car accident on 2nd September 2018. During the rehabilitation, I discovered a program run by the NPC Ghana called Para Sports Against Stigma – PSaS. I contacted the NPC Ghana, and Today, I am a proud National Athlete. My target is to represent Ghana at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games” Edmund Govina T46 Para Athlete said in an exclusive interview.

According to him, it is about time to encourage and motivate para athletes and they will bring laurels to the nation.