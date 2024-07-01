Jimmy Quist, a renowned media personality and actor, has disclosed that he received no payment for his extensive role in the long-running Ghanaian television sitcom Efiewura.

Quist’s dedication to Efiewura, which debuted in 2001 and gained popularity for its portrayal of landlord-tenant dynamics in Ghana, is truly inspiring. Despite its acclaim and longevity, Quist revealed during an appearance on Channel One TV’s Upside Down show, co-hosted by Frema Adunyame and Nana Tuffour, that he acted voluntarily throughout his 13-year tenure from 2002 to 2014.

Quist, known for his role alongside iconic figures like Santo, Araba Stamp, Koofori, and Gloria Sarfo, explained that while professionals received compensation, he and others volunteered their time. “Those of us with cars were given something for fuel,” he noted, indicating a form of allowance rather than a salary.

Quist’s motivation, he emphasized, was not just his love for the show but also the show’s friendship” and collaboration. “Koofori was at Radio Gold, and I was at Joy, so we used our platforms to propel Ef” ewura to popularity,” he recounted, highlighting the significant impact of their support on the show’s success.

QuistTV’s contributions to the “What media “landscape go beyond his acting role in Efiewura. He currently serves as the taster-general on Channel One TV’s culinary program, “What’s Cooking?” hosted by Apiorkor, showcasing his versatility and diverse talents.